Zip Is Looking For a Life Partner

Zip (A234564) and his siblings came to the shelter after starting their lives as lonely outside dogs. Zip is going to make a fantastic partner for someone who is patient and wants a close connection with his or her dog!

He is a very active and happy puppy but is also good at being kenneled when needed. Once he has decided you are his friend, he loves to cuddle. In the first three weeks in foster care, he learned sit, down, wait, shake, leave it, touch, and hop in your bed. He is house trained and jumps easily into his kennel in the car to travel.

Zip’s new partner should be prepared to spend time getting to know him. He may take several days or longer to build trust, but once he does, he is a great companion. Treats, praise, and patience are the only way to go with him! He’ll do best as an only dog as he values his person’s singular attention.

Zip is one-year-old, neutered/male, black and white, Border Collie mix

To adopt your new friend, come to Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter at 2200 7th Ave, Santa Cruz

•••

Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter has two full-service, open-admission shelters:

Santa Cruz Location (Public Entrance): 1001 Rodriguez St., Santa Cruz, 95062 Hours: Daily 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Wednesdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

(Public Entrance): 1001 Rodriguez St., Santa Cruz, 95062 Watsonville Location : 580 Airport Blvd, Watsonville, CA 95076 Hours: Monday – Saturday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. (closed 12-1) Closed on Sunday

: 580 Airport Blvd, Watsonville, CA 95076

SCCAS Main line: 831-454-7200. Animal Control: 831-454-7227. After-Hours Emergency: 831-471-1182