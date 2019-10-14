Youth Conference at Mello Center

250 East Beach Street, Watsonville • Oct. 19 • 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Pajaro Valley Prevention and Student Assistance Inc. (PVPSA) will sponsor the Empower Watsonville Youth Leadership Conference on Oct 19 at the Henry J. Mello Center for the Performing Arts in Watsonville High School.

The Conference is an annual event organized by high school students for students in the Pajaro Valley Unified School District. Parents are also welcomed to attend.

PVPSA and Empower Watsonville invite youth to attend this FREE motivational, fun, and empowering conference, made specifically for them.

The event will kick off with opening remarks from Joaquin Pacheco, a Watsonville native, Legislative Aide. Participants will be able to clear Saturday School(s) and earn community service hours. PVPSA will provide complimentary breakfast and lunch, as well as over $800 worth in raffle prizes.

The vision for Empower Watsonville is to create a community-driven generation of students who will inspire their peers, create awareness about important issues, and work to solve conflicts in their community. This mission was developed by the PVPSA Summer Leadership Program’s Executive Team and Youth Leaders.

The Conference will host several engaging workshops that will focus on local issues affecting youth like entering the job market, health, immigration, mental health, leadership skills and many more.

A resource fair will also take place during the lunch break to ensure that students receive additional information on critical youth-targeted programs available in the community.

The Code of Conduct: all attendees at the Empower Watsonville Conference must be respectful, engaged, and supportive. More information can be found at PVPSA.org.

•••

PVPSA is a nonprofit agency dedicated to providing education, training, counseling and prevention services to students, families, and staff in the Pajaro Valley Unified School District.