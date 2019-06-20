The LEO Club of Aptos recently served the community by hosting a beach cleanup at Platforms Beach located between Rio Del Mar Beach and Hidden Beach, and is accessed via a drive down Beach Drive from the Rio del Mar Beach Round a bout.

Completion of the LEO Club service project is a benefit to the community because by collecting beach trash makes the beach a nicer, safer place and also improves the coastal and ocean ecosystem.

According to Wade Watson, Director of Events, in the LEO Club of Aptos, “This and other projects will allow LEOs to meet pressing needs in our community including sight conservation, hearing and speech conservation, diabetes awareness, youth outreach, international relations, and environmental issues.

LEO members also thank the cub scouts pack 506 who contributed to this important work. You are truly helping the LEOs make a difference in our community.”

For more info: www.lionsclubs.org.