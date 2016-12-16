WWW Docent Training Begins in January

The Watsonville Wetlands Watch 2017 Docent Training Program begins January 18. Local experts will provide an inside look at the wetlands of Watsonville, with classes covering the cultural and natural history of the wetlands, including the birds and native plants.

This fun and interesting 7-week program consists of Wednesday evening presentations and Saturday morning field trips, where docent trainees have the opportunity to visit little known areas of the wetlands.

The focus of docent training is to teach new docents how to facilitate student field trips and help connect kids to nature. Docents can also help with community events, work on art and other creative projects, propagate native plants, tend the native plant garden, perform water quality testing, and more. There is a need for bilingual (Spanish/English) docents, but being bilingual is not a requirement.

Teacher, writer, musician and class of 2016 docent Anne Steinhardt notes, “It is really rewarding to help kids learn about the wetlands and experience nature. I feel that we are doing important work by encouraging a new generation to become stewards of the wetlands.”

The Watsonville Wetlands Watch is a nonprofit community-based organization whose mission is to protect, restore and foster appreciation of the wetlands of the Pajaro Valley. For more information, visit the website at www.watsonvillewetlandswatch.org.

Please contact the Volunteer Coordinator, Kathy Fieberling, at 831-345-1226 or email kathy@watsonvillewetlandswatch.com for details and to enroll. The deadline for enrollment is Jan. 9.