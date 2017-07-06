Grand Prize—Best of Parade

Monterey Bay Training Club

Grand Prize: Knox Roofing

Crowd Pleaser: Pacific Arts Complex

Ole’ Time Favorite: Clampers

Adult Groups

First Prize: Begonia Festival

Judges’ Choice: Second Harvest

Most Patriotic: Ageis Living

Most Unique: Worldanz

Bands

First Prize : Ukelele Club

Judges’ Choice: The Digbeats

Most Colorful: Watsonville Community Band

Cars

First Prize: Malcolm Park

Most Patriotic: Aptos VFW

Most Unique: Bellows Plumbing

Children’s Groups

First Prize : Girl Scouts of the Central Coast

Judges’ Choice: Jacob’s Heart

Most Patriotic: Cub Scout Pack 676

Most Unique: Aptos Little League 7/8 All-Stars

Floats

Judges’ Choice: Aptos Little League 8/9 All-Stars

Most Original: Santa Cruz Warriors

Best Theme: Calvary Chapel Aptos

Individual

First Prize : Rex for Rent

Second Prize: Linde Harum Lawrence – 1932 Chevy Coupe

Third Prize: D. Mike Epperson – 1961 Maserati

Fourth Prize: Keith Calderon – 1936 Ford Sedan

Pets

Best Costume: St. John Baptist Church

Cutest: Wilbur the Piglet

First Prize: West Coast Great Pyrenees

Judges’ Choice: Myrtle the Turtle

Trucks

First Prize : Extreme Towing

Most Patriotic: Community Bridges

Most Unique: Granite Construction

Schools

Most Spirited: Kristy’s School of Dance

Best of Theme: St. Andrews Preschool