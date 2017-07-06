Header

World’s Shortest Parade 2017 Prize Winners

By Michael Oppenheimer on July 6, 2017

World’s Shortest Parade 2017 Prize Winners

Winners Times Publishing Group Inc tpgonlinedaily.comGrand Prize—Best of Parade
Monterey Bay Training Club

Grand Prize: Knox Roofing
Crowd Pleaser: Pacific Arts Complex
Ole’ Time Favorite: Clampers

Adult Groups

First Prize: Begonia Festival
Judges’ Choice: Second Harvest
Most Patriotic: Ageis Living
Most Unique: Worldanz

Bands

Winners Times Publishing Group Inc tpgonlinedaily.comFirst Prize: Ukelele Club
Judges’ Choice: The Digbeats
Most Colorful: Watsonville Community Band

Cars

First Prize: Malcolm Park
Most Patriotic: Aptos VFW
Most Unique: Bellows Plumbing

Children’s Groups

Winners Times Publishing Group Inc tpgonlinedaily.comFirst Prize: Girl Scouts of the Central Coast
Judges’ Choice: Jacob’s Heart
Most Patriotic: Cub Scout Pack 676
Most Unique: Aptos Little League 7/8 All-Stars

Floats

Judges’ Choice: Aptos Little League 8/9 All-Stars
Most Original: Santa Cruz Warriors
Best Theme: Calvary Chapel Aptos

Individual

Winners Times Publishing Group Inc tpgonlinedaily.comFirst Prize: Rex for Rent
Second Prize: Linde Harum Lawrence – 1932 Chevy Coupe
Third Prize: D. Mike Epperson – 1961 Maserati
Fourth Prize: Keith Calderon – 1936 Ford Sedan

Pets

Best Costume: St. John Baptist Church
Cutest: Wilbur the Piglet
First Prize: West Coast Great Pyrenees
Judges’ Choice: Myrtle the Turtle

Trucks

Winners Times Publishing Group Inc tpgonlinedaily.comFirst Prize: Extreme Towing
Most Patriotic: Community Bridges
Most Unique: Granite Construction

Schools

Most Spirited: Kristy’s School of Dance
Best of Theme: St. Andrews Preschool

 

Winners Times Publishing Group Inc tpgonlinedaily.com

Winners Times Publishing Group Inc tpgonlinedaily.com

Winners Times Publishing Group Inc tpgonlinedaily.com

Winners Times Publishing Group Inc tpgonlinedaily.com

Winners Times Publishing Group Inc tpgonlinedaily.com

Winners Times Publishing Group Inc tpgonlinedaily.com

Winners Times Publishing Group Inc tpgonlinedaily.com

Winners Times Publishing Group Inc tpgonlinedaily.com

Winners Times Publishing Group Inc tpgonlinedaily.com

Winners Times Publishing Group Inc tpgonlinedaily.com

Winners Times Publishing Group Inc tpgonlinedaily.com

Winners Times Publishing Group Inc tpgonlinedaily.com

Winners Times Publishing Group Inc tpgonlinedaily.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Contact Us Today!
Webmaster: Michael Oppenheimer Powered by WordPress - Designed by Gabfire Themes  