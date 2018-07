Worlds Shortest Parade 2018

Aptos Fourth of July Parade Prize Winners and Photo Gallery

Grand Prize

Best of Parade: Agape Dance Academy (153)

Crowd Pleaser: Tiny Paws Pug Rescue (124)

Adult Groups

First Prize: Trout Gulch Mutual Water Co. (107)

Judges’ Choice: Aegis

Bands

First Prize: The KPIG Jam Van with Coffis Brothers Playing Live (177)

Judges’ Choice: Samson Band 50s & 60s Rock & Roll (178)

Pets

First Prize: Monterey Bay Dog Training Club, Inc. (118)

Judges’ Choice: Mrytle the Turtle (160)

Cars

First Prize: Monterey Bay Classic Thunderbirds (102)

Judges’ Choice: Santa Cruz Naturals (154)

Trucks

First Prize: Cabrillo Host Lions Truck (166)

Judges’ Choice: Ken Madonia 1941 Chevy Truck (144)

Children’s Groups

First Prize: Aptos Little League 8-9-Year-Olds (175)

Judges’ Choice: Pleasant Valley Horse Club (116)

Individual

First Prize: Alex & Wilbur (126)

Judges’ Choice: Norman Bei (142)

Schools

Most Spirited: Orchard School (128)

Floats

First Prize: Extreme Towing (158)

Judges’ Choice: Troop 633 Boy Scouts (172)