World’s Biggest Garage Sale 2017

Preparations Underway For Twin Lakes’ Annual Second Harvest Fundraiser

Saturday, May 13, 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. • Twin Lakes Church 2701 Cabrillo College Drive, Aptos

We Need Your Help! Donate, volunteer, spread the word, and shop!

Donate!

Donate great stuff! We want clothing (in great condition), furniture, housewares, working appliances, gardening things, linens & bedding (please mark sizes!), books, movies, flat-screen (only) TVs, seasonal and decorative items, artwork, collectibles, jewelry, sporting goods, and any other wonderful things in sellable condition. No mattresses, please.

Bring boxes, packing materials, and coat hangers starting April 28. We also need your unwanted clothing racks!

Donation Times!

Donations should be brought to the Bus Barn (behind Monschke Hall). (Please see separate times for donating furniture and large/heavy items.)

Saturday, April 29: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday, April 30: 10:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Mon – Fri, May 1-5: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 6: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday, May 7: 10:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Mon-Tues, May 8-9: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Last Day For Regular Donations Is Tuesday, May 9

Furniture and very heavy/very large items can be brought to the circle driveway during these times:

Sunday, May 7: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Mon-Tues, May 8-9: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Thursday, May 11: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Friday, May 12: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

If you need help getting your furniture donation to TLC, please contact us at wbgs@tlc.org

Volunteer!

Volunteer to help receive, sort, price and pack donations beginning April 29, during all the donation times listed above.

Help set up the sale May 11 – 12. Lunch provided!

Volunteer to work at the sale on May 13. Lunch provided!

Help clean up when it’s over, beginning at 2 p.m. May 13.

Email wbgs@tlc.org to sign up!

Spread The Word!

Flyers will be available at the info desk at the church or church office in May, to post at work, give to neighbors, friends, or family. We have large yard signs to put up if your home or business is on a busy street.

And finally

Come and SHOP!

Come and shop on Saturday, May 13! Get a bargain and feed a family at the same time! 80% of proceeds go to Second Harvest Food Bank; 20% will go to Teen Challenge Monterey Bay.