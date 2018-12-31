Women’s Adventure Film Tour at the Rio

The Women’s Adventure Film Tour has arrived in the USA for the first time ever and will be in Santa Cruz for One Night Only on January 26! This tour is a celebration of the fantastic women around us who are doing extraordinary things.

The films are there to be enjoyed by women and men of all ages! The event features an all-new set of short films, including the premiere of Katie Walsh’s film, Surfing to Cope about American Brianna Cope.

You’ll also experince climbing, skiing, mountanineering, snowboarding and travel films from all over the world.

For more information www.riotheatre.com