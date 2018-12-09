Pacific Voices Celebrates 25 Years with its December Concerts

By Dr. Sean Boulware, Director

Join us as Pacific Voices celebrates twenty-five years of singing together as a community—and for our community, on Saturday, December 15 at 7:00 p.m. or Sunday, December 16, at 3:00 p.m., at Peace United Community Church, 900 High St., Santa Cruz.

To commemorate this special anniversary, the Winter 2018 and Spring 2019 Concerts will include some audience favorites from our past repertoire. The 70-voice Pacific Voices choir, under the direction of acclaimed conductor Dr. Sean Boulware, sings about our shared human experience.

This year our Winter Concerts present a diverse program ranging from time-honored traditions, works by contemporary composers, pieces for quiet introspection, and joyous African songs, filled with rhythm and percussion.

Highlights include ‘Cantique De Jean Racine’ by Gabriel Fauré, which expresses the hope of peace. ‘Sure On This Shining Night’, by distinguished composer Morten Lauridsen, envelopes the listener in rich, warm harmonies.

Eric Whitarcre’s brilliance graces this concert with two pieces, ‘Lux Aurumque’ and ‘Glow’, which bring light to carry us through the winter. And Colorado songwriter and singer Jan Garrett contributes two stunning songs: ‘I Dreamed of Rain’ and ‘Solstice Song’.

Be sure to join Pacific Voices for an uplifting musical experience that will bring love, joy, and light to you this holiday season! Ticket are $15-20. For more information, please go to www.pacificvoices.org or purchase tickets online at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/3744734

•••

Pacific Voices Winter Concerts

“Winter Retrospective”

Saturday, December 15 • 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, December 16 • 3:00 p.m.

Peace United Church of Christ

900 High Street, Santa Cruz