“Wine Wander” Through Aptos Village

Santa Cruz Wineries Host Fundraiser for Aptos Elementaries

Santa Cruz Mountains Winegrowers Association is helping the Aptos community learn more about the new look Aptos Village, and raising money for local elementary schools with “Aptos Wine Wander.”

The event, which will be on June 8th at 1-4 p.m., will feature wines from 10 Santa Cruz Mountain Wineries on display and available for tastings inside Aptos Village businesses, located on Soquel Drive and Trout Gulch Road. Wine Wanderers will be encouraged to walk business-to-business to explore the shops and sample wine.

“The Wine Wander is one of several new events local businesses will be hosting to remind Aptos residents of the wonderful services that are available here in the ‘heart of the Village,’” said Del Crawford, owner of Mulberry Gallery, a longtime Aptos Village business. “The Aptos Village is a diverse shopping area that allows our residents to buy local and receive fantastic customer service close to home.”

“We are excited to be a part of this community-oriented event that draws people into locally owned businesses while showcasing the amazing wines made in our region,” said Robin Ray, Community Relations Specialist at New Leaf Community Markets; Presenting Sponsor of the Aptos Wine Wander.

Proceeds from the Aptos Wine Wander will benefit Mar Vista, Rio del Mar and Valencia Elementary Schools. Tickets, which include a commemorative glass, are $35 in advance and are available online through the Santa Cruz Mountains Winegrowers Association, https://scmwa.com/event/2019-aptos-wine-wander/. Tickets will be $40 at the door.

•••

Formed in 1981, the Santa Cruz Mountains Appellation is nestled in one of the most unique winegrowing regions in the world, beginning just south of San Francisco spanning the mountain range between the San Francisco Bay and the Pacific south to the Monterey Bay. The association consists of more than 70 wineries, most of them family-run, working to promote the unique aspects of the wines & region.

Learn more about participating wineries & businesses scmwa.com.