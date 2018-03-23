Win a Staycation in the 2018 “Let’s Cruz” Sweepstakes

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY — With so many things to do and experience in California’s favorite beachside destination, Visit Santa Cruz County (VSCC) announces a customizable way for locals to create their own staycation this season. Continuing through May 31, Santa Cruz area fans that log on to www.letscruz.com can enter the Let’s Cruz Vacation Getaway Contest

Enter to Win Your Own Customized Let’s Cruz Vacation!

Choose your own Santa Cruz County adventure with our customizable Let’s Cruz Vacation Giveway! Enter to win and choose up to four unique Santa Cruz activities in addition to a two-night stay at Dream Inn Santa Cruz, passes to the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, and passes to Roaring Camp Railroads.

The Let’s Cruz Vacation Giveaway package includes:

Two-night stay at the Dream Inn Santa Cruz

Four (4) passes to the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk

Four (4) passes to Roaring Camp Railroads

Plus, you can choose up to four (4) additional activities for your vacation:

Kayak tour for four (4) at Kayak Connection

Tour and tasting for four (4) at Venus Spirits

Wine tasting for four (4) at Nicholson Vineyards

Wine tasting for four (4) at Bargetto Winery

Stand up paddle board (SUP) rental for four (4) at Covewater Paddle

Four individual beer tasting certificates for $15 each at Lupulo Craft Beer House

Electric bike rental for four (4) at Current e-Bikes

Glass blowing workshop for four (4) at Chris Johnson Glass

Craft bar experience for four (4) at Annieglass

Four 25-minute mini spa treatments at Chaminade Resort

Mount Hermon Adventure Tour for four (4)

$150 gift certificate for Penny Ice Creamery/Picnic Basket/Assembly-Glass Jar

Whale watching tour with Stagnaro Whale Watching & Fishing

Weekly contests on Facebook will give those who “Like” the Visit Santa Cruz page the opportunity to win vacation getaways at a local hotel, resort, or vacation rental property.

The 2018 Let’s Cruz Vacation Getaway Contest is sponsored by Visit Santa Cruz County and Annieglass Studios, Capitola Village, Chaminade Resort & Spa, Dream Inn Santa Cruz, Pajaro Dunes Resort, and the Seascape Beach Resort.

•••

For more information, contact VSCC at 831.425.1234 or VSCC’s website at www.santacruz.org