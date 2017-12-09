Making Your Holidays Sparkle Since 1985

On December 23 Scotts Valley’s William Clayton Greene Fine Jewelry Design will celebrate the holidays with an open house and sale from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. William Clayton Greene Fine Jewelry Design has helped make the holidays sparkle with diamond and gemstone jewelry for 32 years. With a great selection of jewelry and friendly customer service the Greene’s provide a fun and easy shopping experience.

The family has been selling, designing, creating, and repairing jewelry since 1985. Bill and Gena Greene opened the business in the Scotts Valley Shopping Center at this location. In February 2015 the business transferred to their son, Willy, and his wife, Lily.

Since Willy was a boy, he was at his father’s workbench, learning and doing. There is a photo of him at age seven wearing safety goggles while changing a watch battery. Scotts Valley folks have seen him as a teenager skateboarding up and down the street in front of his parents’ store.

Throughout Willy’s younger years, it looked like a career in sports, specifically ice hockey, was in his future. From childhood on he had spent 16 years playing ice hockey for the San Jose Blades as well as the San Jose Jr. Sharks.

His parents wholeheartedly supported his sports career that sent him all over the U.S and Canada and overseas to Japan, Italy and Bulgaria. After high school was drafted to a junior hockey team and moved to Minnesota. He was drafted by two colleges at the end of juniors and was granted scholarships. It looked like hockey was going to be his career choice. His parents were surprised when he turned down the scholarships and decided to follow in the family tradition and learn to become a professional jeweler.

In 2011 when Bill was diagnosed with cancer, Willy took over the majority of work and continued to learn all he could from the best teacher he could have ever had, his dad. His father outlived the doctors’ estimated prediction by four years so Willy had a chance to learn and also to help his parents run the business. Of course, Willy had been learning throughout the years, sitting at the bench beside his dad and mastering the simple tasks before progressing to more complicated work. He still loves working on the bench and creating jewelry, that is his joy. Repairing is work but he gladly undertakes it.

William Clayton Greene Fine Jewelry Design sells colorful gemstone jewelry, diamond fashion pieces, and designer engagement rings in sterling silver, gold and platinum. During the holiday season the family focuses on filling showcases with quality jewelry at affordable prices. This year featuring a fine sterling silver line with modern and contemporary style. If you can’t find what you like in the store, Willy will be happy to create it or help you create your own design.

Join Willy and Lily on December 23 for a tour of the workshop, champagne toast, and enjoy a bite to eat while you shop. Special prices on jewelry and complimentary gift wrap.

Extended Holiday hours and days start December 12 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. everyday of the week. Plus get your list minute shopping done December 24 from 10am to 4pm.

•••

William Clayton Greene Fine Jewelry Design is located at 245 Mount Hermon Road, Suite Y, Scotts Valley, CA 95066, telephone 831.438.1844. Hours are Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.