Shimmer and Shine this Holiday Season

By Erin Kelly-Allshouse

On December 15th, William Clayton Greene Fine Jewelry Design in Scotts Valley will celebrate the holidays with an open house and Christmas sale from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. William Clayton Greene Fine Jewelry Design has helped make the holidays sparkle with diamond and gemstone jewelry for 33 years. They invite you to join in their tradition this season. The family has been selling, designing, creating, and repairing jewelry, and continues to offer a great selection of fine jewelry, and friendly customer service.

Bill and Gena Greene started their business in 1985. The son of original owners, William “Willy” Greene III, has been at the helm of the jewelry store and running the business since 2015 in keeping with the family passion.

Willy Greene III is a second-generation owner and goldsmith. He runs the business in the Scotts Valley Shopping Center with his wife, Lily Greene. Lily manages the business alongside Willy, and together they make a great team. Lily joined the family business in 2014. She gradually learned the jewelry business and fell in love. Continuing the legacy his parents created, Willy grew up learning the trade as a young child after watching his father and later, apprenticing under him to learn his craft. WiIly is an expert in hand fabricated lost wax casting, and laser welding. He also works with sterling silver, gold, platinum, genuine gemstones and diamond fashion pieces. The designers, other than the Greene’s, are a select few from California, Vermont, Germany, and Italy who also have pieces on display.

With the addition of a new goldsmith, this provides Willy the time to design and create his own line of jewelry Lily said. “This is an exciting time for growth in our business. We are able to execute repairs faster and our completion time for custom designs is quicker than ever before Lily said. “That’s important because when we repair wedding rings, customers usually want a quick turnaround and get it.”

During the holiday season the family focuses on filling showcases with quality jewelry at affordable prices. This year features a hand fabricated rose, white, and yellow gold line with modern and contemporary style. There will also be a section of big, stunning opal jewelry from Ethiopia and Australia and of course sapphires. If you can’t find what you like in the store, Willy will be happy to create it or help to create your own inspired design.

If you are looking for a special gift for the holidays, an engagement ring for that special someone or have your own custom design in mind, then this is the place to visit.

Join Willy and Lily Greene on December 15th for a tour of the workshop, a champagne toast, and enjoy a bite to eat while you shop. Special prices on jewelry and complimentary gift-wrap will be available.

Extended Holiday hours and days start December 10th from 10a.m. to 6p.m. every day of the week. Plus get your last minute shopping done December 24th from 10a.m. to 5p.m.

William Clayton Greene Fine Jewelry Design holds high standards of ethics, honesty and integrity. With a great selection of jewelry and friendly customer service the Greene’s provide a fun and easy shopping experience.

•••

William Clayton Greene Fine Jewelry Design is located at 245 Mount Hermon Road, Suite Y, Scotts Valley, CA 95066, Telephone 831.438.1844. Website: http://www.santacruzgold.com. Regular hours are Tuesday through Friday 10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.; Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., closed Sunday and Monday. Email: greenejewelers@gmail.com