What are you doing for Mother’s Day this year?

By See Below on May 8, 2019

Aptos

Mother’s Day, I make my mom coffee and breakfast in bed then I take her for either a walk on the beach or I paddle her around in a kayak from the wharf and enjoy the sea otters and sea lions in the kelp forest.

Jeff
Santa Cruz

For Mother’s Day I am looking forward to taking my Mom out for a nice lunch. Going for a drive to see the wildflowers, and then spending time in her garden. And probably do a few chores around her house. She has a “Honey Do” list for me.

Diana
San Francisco

I am taking my mom to the Giants game!

