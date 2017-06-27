Wharf to Wharf 2017

Forty-Fifth Annual Celebration Takes Place Sunday, July 23

Each year, on the fourth Sunday in July, 16,000 runners from across America and around the globe return to Santa Cruz, California for the annual Six-mile race to Capitola-by-the-Sea. The event is the biggest summer event of its kind on the West Coast and a boon to local business, annually infusing more than eight million dollars into the Santa Cruz County economy. Wharf to Wharf Race, Inc. has contributed more than 5 million dollars to Santa Cruz County in its 45-year history.

Race Director Scott McConville said, “We want to encourage both the competitive and fun aspects of this race. We brag that the Wharf to Wharf has the most “Bands per Mile” of any similar event and for those who want their race times “Official,” we have the technology.”

History

The first Wharf to Wharf Race was run July 28, 1973 as one of a number of festivities scheduled by the City of Capitola’s Heritage Days to celebrate the dedication of Camp Capitola’s Superintendent’s Office, as a California State Historical Landmark with Soquel high School track coach, Ken Thomas, served as Race Director and The $200 race budget was underwritten by the City of Capitola. Race officials declared Stanford’s Jack Bellah the winner and duly awarded him a plaque proclaiming him Champion of the “WARF TO WARF” Race!

On Your Mark …

The 273 first race participants declared the race a grand success. When they clamored for the race the following year, and the race began a life of its own. Through the 70’s, the race grew dramatically. When 14,000 runners showed up in 1987, jamming village streets and race venues, organizers feared for the event’s future. In the years since, participation has been capped to preserve the integrity of the race and insure the safety of its runners.

Giving Back to Local Athletes

The race was incorporated as a California nonprofit in 1980 to promote running health and fitness among the youth of Santa Cruz County. Its Board of Directors meets monthly to review policy, procedures and oversee the distribution of race proceeds to local programs and special projects. Race donations in 2016 totaled more than $240,000.

Giving Back to the Community

The Wharf to Wharf Race today has become a part of the local cultural fabric, touching the lives of thousands over its history.

Many have felt compelled to run it once as a rite of passage. Others run it year after year just because it’s fun. It’s estimated that the 20,000 Wharf To Wharf visitors spend more than nine million dollars locally.

With Success Comes Celebrity

While most come for sun, fun, and fitness reasons, serious athletes run to test their mettle against the best. The race draws an elite, international field. The roll of past champions numbers several Olympic stars.

The largest summer event of its kind on the West Coast, Wharf to Wharf receives broad print and electronic media attention being broadcast live on radio, covered by local TV stations and televised by cable television on race day evening. It is highlighted in all running industry publications as one of the top races in America.

Everyone’s a Winner

From start to finish, the Wharf to Wharf race is a fun-filled experience that people of all ages enjoy. Between the thrilling views of the Santa Cruz and Capitola Coastline, stellar local bands and music, and familiar faces cheering participants along the route, each year’s race is unforgettable.

•••

The Race is produced and administered by Wharf to Wharf Race, Inc., a California nonprofit corporation chartered to promote running as a means to health and fitness. Race proceeds benefit Santa Cruz County youth sports in general and the running community in particular.