Watsonville Wetlands Watch’s 2018 Docent Training

Community Members are Invited to Attend Classes Starting in January

The Watsonville Wetlands Watch will be conducting 2018 Docent Training from January 17 to March 7, 2018. The seven-week program provides volunteers a broad array of knowledge about the Watsonville wetlands and an in-depth training on how volunteers can contribute to the environmental education and restoration of Watsonville’s unique freshwater wetlands. It is a fun and interesting way to learn about the natural and cultural history of the wetlands from experts and work alongside professionals and other volunteers committed to the improvement of the environment and youth and community education. Docent trainees are treated to an inside look at the Pajaro Valley and its wide network of wetlands, one of the State’s largest remaining coastal freshwater wetland systems.

The interactive sessions include Wednesday evening presentations and Saturday morning field trips to sites not normally seen by the public. Presentation topics include the cultural history of the Watsonville slough system and Pajaro Valley wetlands and efforts to conserve and restore them, training for providing tours and field experiences youth, students and the community, nature interpretation, birding basics and the birds of the Pajaro Valley, and training in hands-on restoration projects, native plants, and landscapes.

After the training, docents become part of a dedicated volunteer group of over 100 community members that help with field trips, lead wetland tours, participate in special events, collect citizen science data, volunteer in the greenhouse and native plant demonstration garden and fulfill a wide variety of volunteer needs to support the improvement of Watsonville’s wetlands and environment and the education of youth and the community.

“The Watsonville Wetlands Watch docent program is an incredibly powerful way to give back to the community and help to foster the next generation of environmental stewards and leaders.” Said Ria Mukerji, Watsonville Wetlands Watch’s volunteer and outreach coordinator. “The training is engaging, fun, and a great experience for those new to environmental education, restoration and the Watsonville wetlands and those with in-depth experience.”

No previous teaching or wetland experience is necessary — beginners are welcome. Those interested may contact Ria Mukerji, Watsonville Wetlands Watch’s volunteer and outreach coordinator at ria@watsonvillewetlandswatch.org.

The mission of the Watsonville Wetlands Watch is to protect and restore the land, the waters, and the wildlife of the Pajaro Valley wetlands and adjacent uplands; to educate our youth to value nature and its ecosystems; and to help the public appreciate the unique beauty and importance of this irreplaceable natural treasure.

Each year, Watsonville Wetlands Watch’s education programs that serve over 2500 students and partners with many local, State, and federal agencies to restore wetlands and wildlife habitat throughout the Watsonville Slough System.

•••

For more information please visit the website at www.watsonvillewetlandswatch.org or visit our Watsonville Wetlands Watch page on Facebook.