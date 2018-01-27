Watsonville Wetlands Watch News: Mid-January 2018

Speakers Series: Living on the Edge

Please join WWW on Wednesday, March 14, 2018, for an evening with Kim Steinhart who will present his dramatic photo journey exploring the California coast’s past, present, and probable future. Kim will share some legal, environmental, historical, and colorful personal insights, including an update on the sea otter survival story. He will discuss the issues in his new book: The Edge: The Pressured Past and Precarious Future of California’s Coast, co-authored with noted local coastal science expert Gary Griggs.

Kim is a former Administrative Law Judge, now marine wildlife photographer and writer who is currently working with National Geographic Books for release next year of a collection of his sea otter photographs and coastal storytelling.

“The Edge is an important reminder that life in nature can only survive if we accept our responsibility to be good stewards.”

— Leon Panetta, former Congressman

This talk is from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the Fitz Wetlands Educational Resource Center. Admission is free but you must reserve a seat online at www.watsonvillewetlandswatch.org — For more information email ria@watsonvillewetlandswatch.org.

Community Volunteer Opportunities

Join Watsonville Wetlands Watch on Saturday, January 27 for its monthly community restoration day. You don’t have to be a scientist or field biologist to help! WWW will work from 9:30 a.m. to noon (with breaks for birding!) and will supply the gloves, tools, and a snack. Meet at the Fitz Wetlands Educational Resource Center.

Additionally, WWW would like to announce that this year’s World Wetlands Day celebration would take place on February 4 at Ramsay Park. Join WWW for a morning of planting trees and celebrating the beautiful Watsonville wetlands! The festivities begin at 10 AM with tree planting, followed by kid’s games at 11 AM. Free snacks and prizes for a photo contest (details TBA) will follow. We hope to see you there!

•••

Please contact Ria Mukerji with any questions at ria@watsonvillewetlandswatch.org or (909) 680-9872.