The Watsonville Rotary Club Foundation is now accepting grant applications from eligible nonprofit organizations serving at-risk youth in Watsonville and the Greater Pajaro Valley. The grant cycle period will remain open until January 31, 2019 for applicants will apply for programs they will provide in FY 2019-20.

Interested organizations should visit Watsonville Rotary’s website at http://watsonvillerotary.com/community-grants/ where they can review the foundation’s Community Grant Guidelines to determine if their organization may be eligible for grant funding to programs that strive to:

Prevent youth violence and/or Encourage a broad range of programs for youth education and skills development. (See guidelines for specific details and exclusions)

The Watsonville Rotary Foundation funds programs aligned with our priority funding objectives that are offered in an organizational setting for the benefit of groups of children, youth and students.

The Watsonville Rotary Foundation’s Grants Review Committee (GRC) will begin its review of all submissions on a competitive basis to identify those organizations whose program goals most closely align with Rotary’s funding objectives. The GRC will provide its final recommendations Watsonville Rotary’s Board of Directors in May, and grant awards will be announced early in June.

Grant awards will range from $250 to $2,000. Organizations awarded a grant will be invited to attend a Watsonville Rotary Luncheon in June 2019 to receive their award checks.

Rotary is an international humanitarian and community service organization made up of more than 33,000 Rotary clubs in over 200 countries and geographical areas whose members form a global network of 1.2 million business and professional leaders. The purpose of Rotary is to bring together business and professional leaders in order to provide humanitarian services, encourage high ethical standards in all vocations, and to advance goodwill and peace here at home and around the world.

Inspired by this mission, the Rotary Club of Watsonville was founded in 1927 and maintains an active club of 80 members today.

Watsonville Rotary has long maintained a major focus on supporting the at-risk youth of our community to stay in school, to be safe and healthy, and to pursue the college or vocational school of their choice after high school.

In FY 2016-17, our club introduced a new web-based grant making process to enable local nonprofit programs supporting youth violence prevention and education outreach to apply on a competitive basis for funding.

For more information visit our website: www.watsonvillerotary.com. Those interested in membership can download an application form from our website or email Al Greeninger, Membership Chair, at algreeninger@aol.com.