Watsonville Rotary Club Lobster Feast Returns

Last year the Rotary Club of Watsonville held its first Maine Lobster Feast, and it was a smashing success. The event sold out a week beforehand and raised $30,000 for local nonprofits serving youth in the Pajaro Valley.

Building on that success, the Maine Lobster Feast is returning for a second year Saturday June 8 at the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds, with a few new wrinkles.

For starters, there are enhanced menu options for those who can’t (or don’t) eat shellfish. There will be vegetable (ratatouille over grilled polenta) and beef (grilled fillet of beef with artichoke and mushroom sauce) entrees available. Ken Schwan, the renowned head of Monterey Bay Caterers, will be helping out in the kitchen to keep all dinners flowing out smoothly.

The Live Auction will have several new trips and getaways available for bid. One that’s expected to generate considerable interest is airfare and hotel for two to attend the tree-lighting ceremony and an exclusive gourmet dinner at Rockefeller Center in New York.

And the live and silent auctions will feature a greater variety of wines and wine bundles for discriminating oenophiles.

The event, which drew 250 people last year, not only benefits youth-serving organizations, but also provides

volunteer educational experience for ROP (Regional Occupational Program) students at Aptos and Watsonville high schools.

The event will start at 5:30 p.m. at the Harvest Building at the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds. Tickets may obtained from the club website www.watsonvillerotary.com, by calling Kelly Anderson at 425.241.2010, or by contacting a Watsonville Rotarian of your acquaintance.