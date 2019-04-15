Thursday, April 25 • 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. • Lighthouse Point, West Cliff Drive, Santa Cruz

The Santa Cruz Community is joining Monarch Services to raise awareness about sexual assault/violence in our community. Walk a Mile is a nationwide event that invites the community to participate in a one mile walk, literally in his/her shoes by wearing red shoes, to raise awareness around issues of rape, sexual assault, and gender violence.

Everyone will meet in red shoes at 5:30 p.m. on April 25th at Lighthouse Point in Santa Cruz. The march empowers men, women and children in making our community a safer place, and it provides an opportunity for the community to talk about these important issues.

Although encouraged, it is not mandatory for walkers to wear women’s shoes. We are expecting between 500 and 800 participants that will include local business, political and public service leaders.

This year marks the 7th annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes® event in Santa Cruz County. In addition to raising community awareness, walkers will raise funds in support of Monarch Services; the only 24-hour rape crisis center serving Santa Cruz County and the Pajaro Valley.

Monarch Services serves over 1,500 victims of domestic violence, rape and sexual assault each year through the county’s only emergency shelter, 24-hour crisis line, counseling, legal assistance, and advocacy.

•••

A woman is raped every 90 seconds in the United States. U.S. Dept. of Justice 2000

About 44% of rape victims are under age 18. Bureau of Justice Statistics, U.S. Dept. of Justice, 1997

At least one-in-three women and girls have been sexually abused or beaten in her lifetime. UN Report on the Commission on the Status of Women, 2000

93% of juvenile sexual assault victims knew their attacker. Bureau of Justice Statistics, U.S. Dept. of Justice, 2000 Sexual Assault of Young Children as Reported to Law Enforcement

1-in-6 women in the United States have experienced an attempted or completed sexual assault. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

•••

Monarch Services has a 40-year history in Santa Cruz County of providing advocacy and services to women and children affected by violence.

Services include court accompaniments, restraining order assistance, counseling, emergency shelter, 24-hour crisis line, outreach and education, and support groups.

Monarch Services is the only rape crisis center in Santa Cruz County and includes an emergency response team.

All services are available in Spanish and English and are free or low cost.

•••

For further information about the event: wam2019.monarchscc.org.