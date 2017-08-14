Wade Leishman Fills SVWD Board Vacancy

Appointed By District Board Of Directors

The Scotts Valley Water District (SVWD) announced Wade Leishman was appointed July 17 and sworn in July 20 to fill a vacancy on its Board of Directors. As a director, Mr. Leishman will also have an opportunity to serve on board committees and represent the District regionally and statewide. The appointment is a partial term until November 2018.

“In joining the Scotts Valley Water District Board, Wade is taking the long view on water resources and the future of our community,” said Board President Ruth Stiles. “I’m confident this district and our customers will benefit greatly from Wade’s perspective and commitment to community.”

“I have the sincere desire to help manage, maintain, protect and sustain our vital resources in hopes that my daughters may one day be able to raise their families in Scotts Valley,” said Mr. Leishman in applying for appointment to the board.

Mr. Leishman is currently employed as a senior IT manager for a global technology manufacturing company. He also owns and operates his own small business. Mr. Leishman has lived in Scotts Valley for more than 10 years with his wife, Dewana and twin daughters, Jennifer and Emily.

The Board of Directors vacancy was created when longtime District Director Ken Kannegaard died May 27 following a courageous battle with cancer. Director Kannegaard had served on the board since 2006 and was a highly dedicated public servant.

The Board of Directors has oversight over Scotts Valley Water District and appoints the General Manager to handle day-to-day operations. The Directors have the power to set the budget, set water rates and establish policies that support the vision and mission of the District. The Board meets monthly to provide direction to the staff on matters such as groundwater sustainability, statewide mandates and regional conjunctive use projects.

SVWD provides water service over six square miles including most of the City of Scotts Valley and a portion of the unincorporated areas north of the city limits. Learn more at www.svwd.org or www.facebook.com/svwater.