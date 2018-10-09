Voters: Check Your Mailboxes

November 6 Election Materials in the Mail

Voters, be on the lookout for the following two voter guides:

County Sample Ballot and Voter Information Guide — Produced by the County. This guide was mailed to each of the county’s registered voters on Monday, October 1 and includes important information about voting as well as information on local measures and candidates running for local office. In the center you will find a copy of your ballot to practice marking your choices and bring it with you to vote on the real ballot at you polls or the one mailed to you if you are voting by mail. The back cover provides your polling place for Election Day and includes a vote-by-mail ballot application. State Voter Information Guide — Produced by the state and printed on newsprint. One book is mailed to each household. The state has until October 16 to mail the guides to all households with registered voters in California. This guide contains information on the candidates running for statewide office, United States Senate, and the Board of Equalization, as well as information on the 11 State Propositions on the ballot.

The state and county voter guides are also available online at www.votescount.com. Voters can go online to find out where to vote on Tuesday, November 6, and obtain directions on how to get to their polling place.

Voters may also request online at www.votescount.com for a ballot to be mailed to them or voters can call the department at 831-454-2060 to request a ballot by mail.

The first day to mail ballots is Tuesday, October 9, due to the postal holiday on Monday. More than 95,000 ballots will be mailed to the 153,277 registered voters in the county who are either vote-by-mail voters or reside in an all-mail ballot precinct for this election. The last day to request a ballot be mailed to you is Tuesday, October 30.

Early voting is also available beginning Monday, October 8 at the Santa Cruz County Clerk/Elections Department located at 701 Ocean Street, Room 310 in Santa Cruz, and the Watsonville City Clerk’s Office at 275 Main St., 4th Floor (6th floor of the parking garage) in Watsonville.

The last day to register to vote to be on the voter rolls in the November 6, 2018 General Election is Monday, October 22. Voters can register online at www.registertovote.ca.gov or pick up a card at any post office, library, city hall or county elections office.

For more information, please contact the County Clerk/Elections Department at 831-454-2060 or visit us online at www.votescount.com.