Exhibit at Pajaro Valley Arts Gallery In Memory of Bob Fitch

Exhibit dates: April 3 – May 26, 2019 • Opening Reception: April 7, 2:00–4:00 p.m.

Vote! Your Vote is Your Voice / ¡Vote! Su Voto es Su Voz is inspired by images and stories from Monterey Bay artists and activists who worked in the Southern Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s and in Latinx voting rights issues in Watsonville in the 1970-80’s.

Contemporary art, historical images, artifacts, educational events and films illustrate ordinary people taking courageous stands for democratic values.

As you walk through the gallery you will understand the pain of those who have fought for our rights to vote; experience the impact of current day issues on our artists and community; and feel gratitude for our freedoms.

This exhibit features selections from the Stanford Libraries Bob Fitch Photo Archives and Maria Gitin’s civil rights archives from their experience as young voting rights workers in the Deep South; displays by County of Santa Cruz Elections and City of Watsonville; and contemporary art.

Artist participating in this exhibit include: Jessica Carrasco, Sandra Cherk, Kathleen Crocetti, Myra Eastman, Jane Gregorius, Lidia Hasenauer, Matt Herron, Manuel Jimenez, Margaret Kinstler, Lucien Kubo, Kathryn Mayo, Don Monkerud, Dawn Motyka, Elijah Pfotenhauer, Andrew Purchin, Lauren Ringelman, Jaime Sánchez, Kanyon Sayers-Roods, Sandra Takashima Shaw, Cynthia Siegel, Peggy Snider, Ana Paula Teeple, Susan Vaughan, T. Mike Walker, Eike Waltz, and Melissa West.

•••

Upcoming Events

All events are free and open to the public, suitable for students and adults. All venues are ADA accessible

Watsonville Film Festival

Thursday April 4, 2019 7-9 p.m.

Voting Rights Films

SPLC Selma : The Bridge to the Ballot

: The Bridge to the Ballot PBS Willie Velasquez: Your Vote is Your Voice

Thursday April 11, 2019 7-9 p.m.

Councilwoman: 275 Main Street, Watsonville Civic Center, 4th Floor

Sunday April 14, 2-3:30 p.m.

Curator’s Talk with Maria Gitin plus Guided Tour, Pajaro Valley Arts Gallery, 37 Sudden Street, Watsonville

Thursday April 18, 6-8 p.m.



El Florecer De La Mujer: 275 Main Street, Watsonville Civic Center, 4th Floor

Latina leaders discuss their history of community organizing that led to Gomez v. City of Watsonville case.

Moderator: Shirley Castillo, MSW

Panelists: Cruz Gomez, Shirley Flores Munoz, Naomi Quinonez, Odelia Galvan Rodriguez, Rosie Murillo, and Raquel Mariscal.

Thursday April 25, 6-8 p.m.

This Bright Light of Ours – Stories from the Voting Rights Fight: 275 Main Street, Watsonville Civic Center, 4th Floor

Maria Gitin will share historic images and stories from grassroots workers in the nonviolent army that risked their lives for voting rights.

Saturday May 18th 2-4 p.m.

Landmark Voting Rights Victory – Gomez v. Watsonville: 275 Main Street, Watsonville Civic Center, 4th Floor

Moderator: Samuel Torres Jr., former Santa Cruz County Counsel

Panelists: Paule Cruz Takash, Anthropologist and Watsonville Chronicler Daniel Dodge, MALDEF paralegal on Gomez v. Watsonville, and former Mayor Karina Cervantez, former Mayor and UCSC Doctoral Candidate

Exhibit Design: Judy Stabile, Carol Walberg and Joshua Moreno

Cultural & Exhibit Advisor: Ana Ventura-Phares and Samuel Torres Jr.

•••

This project was made possible with support from California Humanities, a non-profit partner of the National Endowment for the Humanities. For more info visit www.calhum.org