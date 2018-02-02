by Pam Greeninger, Secretary Capitola Historical Museum Board

Do you love history and wish you knew more about Capitola-by-the-Sea? The Capitola Historical Museum Board has a wonderful opportunity for you! They are looking for people who would like to volunteer a few hours a month greeting visitors at the Capitola Museum located at 410 Capitola Ave.

You don’t have to live in Capitola, and you don’t have to be an expert in Capitola’s history to serve. That’s right! In addition, training is provided, and no minimum service is required. Free parking is available in the City Hall lot while volunteering.

Museum volunteers greet visitors and staff the front desk in two-hour shifts Thursday through Sunday each week beginning February 24. The shifts are from 12 to 2 p.m. and from 2 to 4 p.m. It’s easy to check the volunteer calendar and sign up online. Some of our volunteers give two hours a month, some two hours a week, while others give much more. It depends on your own particular situation. Our goal is to keep the museum open with friendly volunteers who put forth a welcoming face for our local museum.

Would you like to learn more about volunteering at the Capitola Museum? The board is hosting a Volunteer Orientation of the new exhibit for new and returning volunteers on Saturday, February 24.

The program will begin at 10 a.m., with Museum Curator Frank Perry providing attendees with information about the new exhibit for 2018, “Capitola FAQ.” Refreshments will be served in the Community Room at 9 am, and attendees will also have an opportunity to browse the new exhibit in the Museum before and after the Orientation.

Here’s what volunteers say about serving at the Capitola Historical Museum:

“I enjoy learning about this town I love so much, and being able to share that with visitors. I’ve met so many new people through volunteering at the Museum and have enjoyed getting to know my fellow volunteers, who are an amazing group!”

— Stephanie Tetter

“It’s a medley of languages and accents lilting from the local, national and international groups of visitors, large and small, as they discover new worlds in the exhibits that I cherish most in afternoons at the Museum.”

— Georgette Neal

“Volunteerism makes you feel good and it’s a great way to give back to your community.”

— Museum Board President Niels Kisling

“The two-hour shifts just seem to fly by … It makes me proud to share Capitola’s history with visitors who come to our Museum. There are many resources in the Museum for me to read while I volunteer, and I always learn something new about Capitola.”

— Me

