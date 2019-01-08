Voice Your Concerns to Your Community

2019 City of Capitola City Council and Successor Agency Meeting Dates & Deadline for Submittal of Agenda Items

The City Council appoints citizens to serve on boards, commissions, and committees to assist and advise in formulating policy. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend City Council meetings. Come be a part of the discussions that affect your community. Regular Meetings of the City Council/Successor Agency are held on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month.

The Regular City Council meetings begin at 7 p.m. in the Capitola City Hall Council Chambers at 420 Capitola Avenue. Submittal dates are typically on Mondays; if a City holiday falls on a Monday the submittal date is on a Tuesday. Staff reports to be included on a particular agenda must be submitted to the City Manager’s Office No Later than 5 p.m. on the submittal date so that it may be reviewed.

Items received after that date may be scheduled for the next available agenda.

Submittal Date Meeting Date January 14 January 24 February 4 February 14 February 19 February 28 March 4 March 14 March 19 March 28 April 1 April 11 April 15 April 25 April 29 May 9 May 13 May 23 June 3 June 13 June 17 June 27 July 15 July 25 August 12 August 22 September 3 September 12 September 16 September 26 September 30 October 10 October 15 October 24 November 4 November 14 November 18 November 26 December 2 December 12

•••

Capitola City Council: 420 Capitola Ave • http://www.cityofcapitola.org/citycouncil