Voice Your Concerns to Your Community

By See Below on January 7, 2019

2019 City of Capitola City Council and Successor Agency Meeting Dates & Deadline for Submittal of Agenda Items

The City Council appoints citizens to serve on boards, commissions, and committees to assist and advise in formulating policy. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend City Council meetings. Come be a part of the discussions that affect your community. Regular Meetings of the City Council/Successor Agency are held on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month.

The Regular City Council meetings begin at 7 p.m. in the Capitola City Hall Council Chambers at 420 Capitola Avenue. Submittal dates are typically on Mondays; if a City holiday falls on a Monday the submittal date is on a Tuesday. Staff reports to be included on a particular agenda must be submitted to the City Manager’s Office No Later than 5 p.m. on the submittal date so that it may be reviewed.

Items received after that date may be scheduled for the next available agenda.

Submittal Date Meeting Date
January 14 January 24
February 4 February 14
February 19 February 28
March 4 March 14
March 19 March 28
April 1 April 11
April 15 April 25
April 29 May 9
May 13 May 23
June 3 June 13
June 17 June 27
July 15 July 25
August 12 August 22
September 3 September 12
September 16 September 26
September 30 October 10
October 15 October 24
November 4 November 14
November 18 November 26
December 2 December 12

Capitola City Council: 420 Capitola Ave • http://www.cityofcapitola.org/citycouncil

