Beginning this Veteran’s Day, November 11, 2017, military exchanges are proud to expand their online shopping privileges to all honorably discharged veterans of the U.S. Military. This highly anticipated change in DoD policy grants online exchange shopping privileges to an estimated eighteen million additional individuals.

According to DoD officials, “The online benefit will also strengthen the exchanges’ online business to better serve our current patrons. Inclusion of honorably discharged veterans would conservatively double the exchanges’ online presence, thereby improving the experience for all patrons through improved vendor terms, more competitive merchandise assortments, and improved efficiencies.”

The U.S. Military is excited about extending this new privilege to all honorably discharged veterans and invite all who qualify to visit VetVerify.org to establish their authentication for this important benefit. In addition, keep visiting your military exchange site for additional details and announcements as they become available.

Starting November 11 of 2017 honorably discharged veterans will be allowed access to the military Exchange online system. That is will be ONLY on-line. Most veterans still do not have access to the on-post stores and services.

The online military exchange will have some benefits such as free shipping over for items over $49, and no sales tax on your purchases; also, most of the prices are competitive. The exchange has their own brands for many over-the-counter medications and they also carry name-brand items.

Groceries are still restricted to the on post exchanges.

There are snacks you can buy at the on-line exchange, but only in bulk. For candy, you can do as well or better at the other on-line stores. For example Wal-Mart has a better price for a box of 36 Milky Way bars.

The on-line exchange only deals with consumer items. No tires, car parts, or doorknobs. The exchange links with other stores. For books, you transfer to the web site of Books-A-Million (BAM).

I found a discount on many books and ebooks. To use the online exchange, veterans should visit one of the exchange sites and follow the links to vetverify.org to be vetted. Veterans should do this now, as there is expected to be a rush in November.

The websites for the military exchanges are:

Army and Air Force vets: Shopmyexchange.com

Marine vets: mymcx.com

Navy vets: MyNavyExchange.com

Coast Guard vets: Shopcgx.com

Thank you for your service!

•••

Thanks to John Pilge of Soquel for bringing this to Times Publishing Group, Inc.’s attention