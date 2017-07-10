Venue Offers Works of Art From Local Artists

By Elaine Kennedy

Art of Santa Cruz and the Capitola Mall are sponsoring the Third Friday Art Walk. May 19 was the first Third Friday Art walk in two years with others scheduled for June 16, July 21, and August 17. Empty stores are taken over by Art of Santa Cruz and local art is displayed for the pleasure of the general public free from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Over 20 artists will be on display.

Art of Santa Cruz is a non-profit arts organization working to increase the arts and support artists in Santa Cruz County. Art of Santa Cruz assembles groups of artists who work together as a guild, to run a large self-sustaining store in the mall that looks more like a museum than a sales floor. Open daily 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Sunday 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Drop by and see the wonderful items for yourself. Art of Santa Cruz is located next to Target, inside the mall. We are so fortunate to have a local’s venue to show our work.

Art of Santa Cruz Gallery is a venue of 4000 sq. ft. with over 70 local artists’ work on display. Reasonable prices for art, lovely one-of-a-kind gifts for you or your special occasion. All Handmade items and no mass-produced work.

The non-profit galley offers customer assistance, facilitating participating artists and merchandising art on a daily basis. Reaching out to the community is a part of the Art of Santa Cruz. Recently they held an Open House with 15 of the artist in attendance to talk to customers and demonstrate their work.

A call to artists to participate is currently open. Some of the area that are represented and we hope to bring in new artists include: paintings in oil, acrylic, and watercolors; mosaics, woodwork, jewelry, stitched items. Wall hangings, photography, ceramics, leather goods, crocheted items and much more.

Each Month we will feature a local charity to support with proceeds from our vendor fee. Our May Featured Charity was the Women’s Shelter on Walnut Avenue.

•••

Art of SC Gallery Tel #: 831/515-7390