Valley High Schools Scoreboard: September 2018

(* = League Game)

Football

San Lorenzo Valley Season Record: (1-5, League 1-1)

Coach: Dave Poetzinger

SLV’s varsity football team has forfeited (F) the first five games of the 2018 season, including its first league game, for illegal use of equipment by communicating with their quarterback from the sideline by using a headset.

SLV 38 – Santa Cruz 15 (Sep 28, A*)

SLV 26 – Pacific Grove 7 (F) (Sep 21, A*)

SLV 41 – A. Sobrato (MH) 0 (F) (Sep 15, H)

SLV 62 – Pajaro Valley 19 (F) (Sep 8, H)

SLV 35 – Yerba Buena (SJ) (F) (Aug 31, A)

E. Wooster (Reno NV) 24 – SLV 14 (F) (Aug 24, A)

Scotts Valley Season Record: (3-3, League 0-2)

Coach: Louie Walters

Alisal 35 – Scotts Valley 28 (Sep 28, H*)

Carmel 51 – Scotts Valley 13 (Sep 22, A*)

Scotts Valley 28 – Soquel 6 (Sep 14, H)

Scotts Valley 24 – NMC 12 (Sep 7, A)

Eureka 42 – Scotts Valley 0 (Aug 31, H)

Scotts Valley 44 – Santa Cruz 20 (Aug 24, H)

Girls Volleyball

San Lorenzo Valley Season Record: (2-6, League 0-6)

Coach: Aria Bauman

Santa Cruz def SLV (3-0) (Sep 27, H*)

St Francis def SLV (3-0) (Sep, 24, A*)

Aptos def SLV (3-0) (Sep, 20, H*)

Mt Madonna def SLV (3-0) (Sep 18, A*)

Harbor def SLV (3-1) (Sep 13, A*)

Scotts Valley def SLV (3-0) (Sep 11, H*)

Scotts Valley Season Record: (5-11, League 2-3)

Coach: Mark Andrews

Aptos def Scotts Valley (3-0) (Sep 27, A*)

Soquel def Scotts Valley (3-0) (Sep 25, H*)

Harbor def Scotts Valley (3-0) (Sep 20, A*)

Scotts Valley def Santa Cruz (3-2) (Sep 13, H*)

Scotts Valley def SLV (3-0) (Sep 11, A*)