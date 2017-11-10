Valley High Schools Scoreboard: November 2017

Football
San Lorenzo Valley Season Record: (4-5, League 2-3)
Coach: Dave Poetzinger
Soledad 31 – SLV 7 (Oct 28, H*)
San Lorenzo Valley 29 – Stevenson 6 (Oct 21, H*)
Team Stats: 1st Downs 17; Total Yds 410; Rushing 320; Passing 90 Yds Att-13 Comp-5; Penalties – Yds, 10-105; Fumbles – Lost, 2-2
King City 27 – San Lorenzo Valley 9 (Oct 13, A*)
Carmel 49 – San Lorenzo Valley 19 (Oct 6, A*)
San Lorenzo Valley 29 – Pacific Grove 3 (Sep 30, H*)
Scotts Valley Season Record: (6-3, League 4-1)
Coach: Louie Walters
Scotts Valley 55 – Stevenson 12 (Oct 26, A*)
Soledad 19 – Scotts Valley 3 (Oct 20, A*)
Nipomo 13 – Scotts Valley 7 (Oct 13, H)
Scotts Valley 24 – King City 0 (Oct 6, H*)
Scotts Valley 21 – Carmel 7 (Sep 29, H*)
(*League Game)