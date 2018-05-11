San Lorenzo Valley Season Record (10-2, SCCAL 6-1)
Coach: Mark Brown
SLV 9 – St. Francis 4 (May 1, H*)
Aptos 8 – SLV 3 (Apr 24, H*)
SLV 11 – Soquel 2 (Apr 10, H*)
Scotts Valley Season Record (5-11, SCCAL 4-6)
Coach: Rick Reyes
Soquel 11 – Scotts Valley 1 (May 1, H*)
St. Francis 16 – Scotts Valley 6 (Apr 26, H*)
Scotts Valley 17 – Harbor 2 (Apr 24, H*)
Aptos 5 – Scotts Valley 4 (Apr 19, A*)
Aptos 14 – Scotts Valley 2 (Apr 18, A*)
Scotts Valley 12 – Santa Cruz 3 (Apr 17, A*)
SLV 8 – Scotts Valley 0 (Apr 12, H*)
Baseball
San Lorenzo Valley Season Record (7-12, SCCAL 2-7)
Coach: Shane Sutcliffe
SLV 12 – Harbor 2 (May 1, A*)
SLV 9 – Aptos 1 (Apr 26, H*)
Soquel 9 – SLV 2 (Apr 24, A*)
St. Francis 7 – SLV 1 (Apr 20, H*)
Scotts Valley 8 – SLV 3 (Apr 17, A*)
Soquel 5 – SLV 1 (Apr 11, H*)
Scotts Valley Season Record (4-15, SCCAL 2-6)
Coach: Adrian DeMar
Soquel 9 – Scotts Valley 6 (May 1, H*)
Santa Cruz 12 – Scotts Valley 6 (Apr 27, A*)
Aptos 4 – Scotts Valley 2 (Apr 20, H*)
Scotts Valley 8 – SLV 3 (Apr 17, H*)
Soquel 6 – Scotts Valley 2 (Apr 12, A*)
Boys Volleyball
San Lorenzo Valley Season Record (3-13, SCCAL 3-10)
Coach: Ashley Tennant
SCCAL Post Season Tournament
Santa Cruz def SLV (3-0) (Apr 30)
Santa Cruz def SLV (3-0) (Apr 26, A*)
Pac. Collegiate def SLV (3-0) (Apr 20, A*)
Aptos def SLV (3-0) (Apr 18, H*)
Mt. Madonna def SLV (3-0) (Apr 13, A*)
SLV def Scotts Valley (3-0) (Apr 11, H*)
Scotts Valley Season Record (2-22, SCCAL 0-14)
Coach: Mark Andrews
SCCAL Post Season Tournament
Soquel def Scotts Valley (3-0) (Apr 30)
Mt Madonna def Scotts Valley (3-0) (Apr 27, H*)
Pac. Collegiate def Scotts Valley (3-0) (Apr 25, A*)
Soquel def Scotts Valley (3-0) (Apr 20, H*)
Santa Cruz def Scotts Valley (3-0) (Apr 18, A*)
Harbor def Scotts Valley (3-0) (Apr 13, H*)
SLV def Scotts Valley (3-0) (Apr 11, A*)