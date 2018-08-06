Valley Churches United Backpack Program

Help local kids in our community start back to school with a new backpack and all of the supplies needed! You can sponsor a student-in-need by making a $40 donation.

Every $40 donation will provide each student-in-need with a new backpack full of brand new items to kick off a successful school year.

The amazing generosity of the community has supported and made possible this Back to School program now in it’s 28th year.

Every year, as summer draws to a close, Valley Churches United Missions helps our school-age clients make the transition back to the classroom. For each child who qualifies, we provide a new, high-quality backpack filled with school supplies. These backpacks help ensure that our youngest clients are prepared for the classroom; the kids love the brand names and popular colors.

Beginning in July, we hand out backpack applications to families with school-age children. To ensure that all of our recipients are enrolled in local schools, we ask parents to provide a recent report card for each child.

Monetary donations can be made online at vcum.org, on Facebook, or mailed to Valley Churches United at PO Box 367, Ben Lomond, 95005. You can also drop off donations Monday through Friday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Valley Churches United. We’re located at 9400 Highway 9 on the corner of Highway 9 and Glen Arbor Road in Ben Lomond, California

Our other drop-off location is at the Scotts Valley Chamber of Commerce, 216B Mt. Hermon Road in Scotts Valley Monday through Friday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Over the past 36 years, Valley Churches United Missions has continued to grow and serve an ever-increasing number of clients. VCUM remains true to its original mission of neighbors helping neighbors. The staff and volunteers at VCUM are committed to not only carrying out her vision of helping those in need, but doing so with a smile and a kind word.

Thank you for the continued support to help our local kids be prepared to kick off a successful school year with a new backpack full of brand new school related items.

•••

For further information please call 336-8258 or visit our website at http://www.vcum.org