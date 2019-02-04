Valentine’s Day Weddings at the County Clerk Office

Pop the question and leave the rest to us! Sign up now for your Valentine’s Day wedding with the Santa Cruz County Clerk’s deputy commissioners of marriage. You can schedule your wedding online at www.sccoclerk.com or call us at 831-454-2060.

The County Clerk’s Office will perform wedding ceremonies in the Peace, Love and Happiness Wedding Room, located at 701 Ocean Street, 3rd Floor, starting at 11am on Thursday, February 14.The cost of the wedding ceremony is $100. If approved by the couple, weddings will be broadcast live on the internet via the county’s “WedCam.”

Ceremonies are offered in English, Spanish and Mandarin. The room holds up to 20 guests comfortably.

The wedding room at the County Government Center will be decorated for Valentine’s Day to ensure a magical and memorable ceremony for the couples, thanks to the decorating services of Alexis Party Rental.

“Valentine’s Day weddings are so special thanks to the generous support of our amazing local businesses,” County Clerk Gail Pellerin said. “On Valentine’s Day, the entire county building will be buzzing with love as couples, their families, and friends come to share their special day with us.”

The Santa Cruz County Clerk has been doing special Valentine’s Day weddings since 2006. On regular business days, the deputy commissioners of marriage will perform up to three weddings.

Couples must reserve a time online atwww.sccoclerk.com, by calling 831-454-2060, or by coming to the County Clerk’s Office located at 701 Ocean Street, Room 310, Santa Cruz. Ceremonies will be held every 30 minutes until 8pm.

Couples must obtain a marriage license prior to the scheduled ceremony and have at least one witness present for a public marriage. The office can provide a witness for an additional charge.

Confidential marriages do not require a witness. A marriage license costs $90 and the County Clerk issues licenses. To obtain a marriage license, each party to the marriage must appear in person with valid identification, complete a form providing personal information, and take an oath.

•••

For more information, please call 831-454-2060 or visit the County Clerk’s website at www.sccoclerk.com