Valencia Road Update: April 18

By Zach Friend

I wanted to give you the latest update on the Valencia Road repair. We’ve made some great progress this past week. FHWA and Caltrans’ senior regional transportation engineer did their site visit last week for the new culvert. The site visit went well and we are moving forward toward the first phase of construction.

The on-site visit with the utilities also went well — the purpose of the visit was to review plans on temporary and permanent relocation. This site visit showed some challenges with one of the utility lines that can now be mitigated, saving overall construction time.

Additionally, this week the grading plan was completed, the bridge design is almost complete (and may be complete at the point of this writing — which means it would be ready for order) and the Army Corps permit was received.

Again, a lot of good news from this past week and even closer to physical construction. Once I get the construction timeline (Public Works believes it should be completed at the end of this week) I will share that.

The first element of the physical construction you will see will be the grading — there are some weather dependent elements of the grading but we are hopeful this can begin soon.

As always, if you have any specific questions, please feel free to email me or call me at 454-2200.