Valencia Road Emergency Repair Project

John Presleigh, Director of Public Works, County of Santa Cruz, has announced that Valencia Road at Siesta Drive and Aptos School Road will be subject to traffic delays with potential lane closures between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. beginning Wednesday, April 4, 2018 through Thursday, April 5, 2018, weather permitting.

These delays and lane closures are necessary for roadway paving. The Department of Public Works would like the motoring public to avoid this area if possible or be prepared for delays of up to twenty minutes.

For up-to-date information on County maintained roads in Santa Cruz County, please visit the http://www.sccroadclosure.org