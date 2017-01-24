Valencia Road Closed for Two Weeks

The Department of Public Works announced the closing of Valencia Road between Trout Gulch Road and Aptos School Road for at least two weeks due to an unstable culvert and uncertain road conditions. An alternate route using Freedom Boulevard has been established (see attached map) to provide access to residents and students at Valencia School, which will remain open. Parents of students are urged to carpool and allow extra time for drop-off and pick up during school hours.

“We have seen the road drop approximately 12 inches over the past week and cracks are starting to open up along the edges of the road,” stated Assistant Director of Public Works, Steve Wiesner. “We need to assess the safety of this road as winter weather continues to impact the area.”

In addition to the high volume of water, mud and soil saturation destabilizing the culvert and road base, underground utilities and a steep ravine contribute to the concerns of Public Works engineers about this section of roadway.

“We are looking out for the safety of our citizens by proactively limiting travel on this section of road,” continued Wiesner. During the next few days of dry weather the County will be setting up an investigation team to assess the integrity of the road fill and the potential hazards of continued use.

Residents should prepare themselves by limiting travel in this area as much as possible and using the alternative travel route. Updated road information is also available at: http://www.sccroadclosure.org/ and citizens can report problems by calling (831) 454-2160 or using the Citizen Connect app at http://www.dpw.co.santa-cruz.ca.us/ReportProblem.aspx.