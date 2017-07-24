Header

Valencia Road Bridge Update: July 24, 2017

By Michael Oppenheimer on July 24, 2017

By Jason Hoppin, Communications Manager County of Santa Cruz

It doesn't look like much now, but very soon these modular pieces of steel — which are now on location — will be constructed into a temporary bridge, restoring access for all the (extremely patient) neighbors impacted by the Valencia Road closure.

When completed, the bridge will have two lanes and a pedestrian walkway. It will also be ready in time for commencement of the Valencia Elementary school year.

The County and Supervisor Friend thank you all for both your patience and your pressure. If you've been by the site, you know this is an extremely complex project.

And many of you know there were more complexities that aren’t necessarily reflected in the site work, so we’re grateful to everyone for hanging in there while we got the kinks worked out.

We’ll update you when we know when the bridge will open. (Heck, we may even throw a party).

