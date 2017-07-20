Valencia Road Bridge Repair: 7-20-17

By Zach Friend

Here is the latest on the Valencia repair. First, we are still on schedule for the bridge sections to be delivered next week. Construction for the bridge will begin after that with completion in early August (so we are just a few weeks away!). Right now we are in the process of pouring reinforced concrete footings for the bridge.

As a reminder, it will be a two-lane bridge with a pedestrian walkway. The bridge will be able to handle all traffic types (delivery trucks, busses etc.). Crews will work underneath the bridge on replacement of the culvert while traffic access is fully allowed above. As always, if you have any questions feel free to give me a call at 454-2200. We are getting closer to bridge access!