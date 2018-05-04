Valencia Construction Starting Mid-April

Over the last two years, the community has seen many upgrades on facilities throughout Pajaro Valley Unified School District, including making certain that school restroom facilities are ADA compliant and modernizing classrooms.

After completing the construction bid approval process, Valencia Elementary School will begin to see its bathroom upgrade project mid-April; the Board of Trustee approved the contract with Kent Construction for this project.

The bathroom modernization project, originally scheduled to take place during this summer, will begin on April 20 to allow for the much-anticipated installation of six modular classrooms to take place during this summer.

These classrooms will replace the current portables numbers 23 – 28. The District will use a combination Measure L funds and district funding to complete the $1.5 million dollar projects.

The Maintenance and Facilities (M&F) Department’s administration has been working closely with Valencia administration to plan project logistics around students’ instructional time and ensure the least disruptive schedule and timeline and what to expect during the next couple of months of improving Valencia.

Throughout the projects, district and site administration will collaborate with teachers, students and staff to ensure student safety and a continued sense of normalcy amidst construction at Valencia. The M&F department will collaborate closely with the construction company to ensure that all established guidelines are well implemented.

“Our staff and community are pleased to begin with these projects; we look forward to welcoming the students to the 2018-19 school year with safer and new installations,” said Caryn Lane, Valencia Principal.

PVUSD is thankful to the community for their support of Measure L, as these projects would not be possible without these contributions from the District’s caring community.

If you are interested in learning more about Measure L, please visit our website, www.pvusd.net or click on this link, to see the extensive list of current and future projects, actions from the Bond’s Citizen Oversight Committee meetings, presentations, and videos or pictures of these projects in action.