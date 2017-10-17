USDA Grants for Local Agriculture

SALINAS — Congressman Jimmy Panetta (D-Calif.) announced that California FarmLink, located in Aptos, would receive grant support totaling $599,074 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). The funds, awarded through USDA’s Beginning Farmer and Rancher Development Program, will be used to train local beginning farmers and help them access land, capital, and marketing opportunities.

“With its capital and land access programs, FarmLink creates opportunities for ethnically diverse and sustainable farmers in the Monterey Bay area and across California. These farmers are vital for the future of healthy, local food systems,” said Reggie Knox, Executive Director of California FarmLink. “As an agricultural Community Development Financial Institution, we provide financial literacy education, along with affordable farm loans, to beginning and underserved farmers. This grant will support farmers who have been in business for at least 3-5 years and are facing the challenge of scaling up and building long-term financial security.”

California FarmLink’s loan program has closed 203 loans totaling $7.5 million to organic and sustainable farms. Its land access program helps farmers find, lease and purchase land; connects farmers with landowners; and assists retiring farmers in passing the business to the next generation. Since its inception in 1999, the organization has assisted more than 700 aspiring and beginning farmers and landowners in creating and sustaining successful farm businesses in the 20th Congressional District.

“If the central coast of California hopes to remain the Salad Bowl of the World, investments must be made to ensure that the next generation of farmers and ranchers have the resources necessary to succeed,” said Congressman Panetta. “The Beginning Farmer and Rancher Development Program is a vital lifeline to new producers as they seek access to land and capital.”

Panetta also announced that El Pajaro Community Development Corporation, a development company in Watsonville, would receive a federal grant totaling $50,000 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The funds will be used to provide business education, business development training, business counseling/coaching and access to capital in Monterey, San Benito, and Santa Cruz counties.

“This USDA-funded grant,” said Congressman Panetta, “will provide El Pajaro Community Development Corporation with needed resources to help further their mission of investing in our rural communities through business development.”