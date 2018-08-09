Good Taste Keeps People Coming Back!

It’s not news that the offerings at Upper Crust Pizza and Pasta at the corner of Winkle and Soquel are popular with the locals. Then proof is that good taste keeps people coming back!

When Ernesto Chavez took over Upper Crust Pizza and Pasta in 2004, his reputation for making the best hand-tossed, made-to-order pizzas followed him. Ernesto’s passion for pizza is contagious and his commitment to fresh ingredients and attention to culinary details provide his customers the quality they enjoy. Hardworking business people often call in their order for their team’s lunch or dinner with confidence that the order will be ready when they arrive. It’s a great way to keep his or her crew well nourished and happy, a sure formula for success.

Pizza

The menu is diverse and unique. The deep-dish square pizza in the Sicilian tradition — their signature offering — is the center of Upper Crust’s fame! But those craving thin crust round Italian pizzas won’t be disappointed. Ernesto and his staff are ready to satisfy them also.

In addition to offering delicious meat toppings of Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Smoked Ham, Salami, Ground Beef, Turkey Bacon and more — are the hand chopped vegetable and fruit toppings of Tomatoes, Pineapple, Mushrooms, Olives, Artichoke Hearts, Jalapeños, and of course garlic to name a few — all make for quality that is truly mouth watering. Also available is gluten-free pizza cooked in its own special pan.

Sandwiches

Ernesto has perfected the Oven roasted House-made Meatball Sandwich and then there are the Italian Submarine and Hot French Dip delights among others. All are available as full or half size.

Pasta, Salads and Soups

For those wanting a pasta salad or a trip straight to the salad bar with all its choices and dressing is in order or maybe a bowl of hearty soup with your half sandwich or favorite pizza slice is just the ticket. Deserts are available as well.

At Upper Crust the focal point is the dining area with its mural. This is where parties for all occasions, including birthdays, fill the air with celebration and laughter Families are invited to decorate and exchange gifts while they enjoy the festive atmosphere and the friendly staff.

Neighbors and families from the local school districts appreciate that Ernesto and his family supports local athletics. Often sports teams and clubs will come in for a pizza after a game. The team at Upper Crust honors education and Ernesto helps the schools and encourages the students.

A Family Business

When Ernesto began at Upper Crust on Mission Street as a dishwasher in his youth, his interest was sparked by the conscientiousness of the owners He soon learned the prep work, the recipes, the dough skills as well as the business. Sharon and Joe Carollo, who still own and operate Upper Crust on the West side, recognized his ambition and encouraged him every step of the way.

It was Ernesto’s wife Ana that began a savings plan for their future and when the opportunity to take over the location at the corner of Winkle and Soquel Drive presented itself, they were ready! Theirs is a story that makes you feel good all over. With a smile Ernesto says he and his wife Ana are happy to note that their daughter Yesenia, and son Edwin are now part of the business.

“I appreciate everyone who supports small business like ours,” said Ernesto, “We do the best we can to keep our customers satisfied.”

Upper Crust Pizza and Pasta has lunch specials daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Dine-In evening specials from 5 to 9 p.m. which includes Monday night second large square pan pizza for half price, the “All you can eat pizza” on Tuesdays, “All you can eat Spaghetti” on Wednesdays, the delicious St. Louis Style Pork Ribs on Thursdays and the Sunday Brunch Breakfast Pizza are all treats you won’t want to miss.

•••

Upper Crust Pizza and Pasta 2501 Soquel Drive, Santa Cruz is open Sunday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. – Friday/Saturday 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. For takeout or delivery call 831-476-2333. See the menu online at: http://uppercrustsc.com/menu