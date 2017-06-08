Good Taste Keeps People Coming Back!

By C.J.

It’s not news that the offerings at Upper Crust Pizza and Pasta at the corner of Winkle and Soquel are popular with the locals. An archeologist in Sardinia found the ancient remains of flattened bread (Pizza!?) from the first millennium BC that also was apparently a hit with the locals; proof that good taste keeps people coming back!

Ernesto Chavez has watched with confidence as his popularity contuse here on the coast of California. When he took over the business in 2004 there was no question that with his hand-tossed, made to order pizzas this reputation would continue. Ernesto’s passion for pizza is contagious and his commitment to fresh ingredients and attention to culinary details provide his customers the quality they enjoy.

•••

Pizza

The menu is diverse and unique. The deep-dish square pizza in the Sicilian tradition is the basis of Upper Crust’s fame, and is their signature offering! Those craving the thin crust round pizza won’t be disappointed. Ernesto and his staff are ready to satisfy their preference. In addition to the meat toppings are the hand chopped vegetable and fruit toppings — tomatoes, pineapple mushrooms, olives, artichoke hearts, and of course garlic to name a few — make for a quality that is truly mouth watering. Also available is gluten-free pizza cooked in its own special pan never used by other dough.

Sandwiches

Beyond pizzas there’s a large menu of temptation. Ernesto has become the king of the meatball sandwich. And then there is his now famous Philly Cheese Steak Sub. It’s not unusual for the lead person on a hard-working crew to call in their order for the team’s lunch or dinner with confidence that the order will be ready when they arrive for pickup. It’s a boss’s way to keep his or her crew well nourished and happy, a sure formula for success.

Pasta, Salads and Soups

For those wanting a lighter meal, perhaps a pasta salad or a trip straight to the salad bar with all its choices and dressing is in order — or maybe a bowl of hearty soup with your favorite pizza slice is just the ticket. Deserts are available as well.

At Upper Crust, a mural, created by Jeannie Collins in 1995 is the focal point of the dining area. This is where parties for all occasions, especially birthdays, fill the air with celebration and laughter Families are invited to decorate and exchange gifts while they enjoy the comfortable relaxed atmosphere and the friendly staff.

Neighbors and families from the local school districts appreciate that not only does Ernesto and his family know their names, but he also supports local high school teams. Often sports teams and clubs will come in for a pizza after a game of meeting. The team at Upper Crust honors education and Ernesto helps the schools and encourages the students.

A Family Business

With a bright smile and a sparkle in his eye, Ernesto says he and his wife Ana are happy to announce that their daughter Yesenia, and son Edwin are now in the business with him full time. When Ernesto began at Upper Crust as a dishwasher in his youth, his interest was sparked by the conscientiousness of the owners He soon learned the prep work, the recipes, the dough skills as well as the business administration. Sharon and Joe Carollo, who still own and operate Upper Crust on the West side, recognized his ambition and encouraged him very step of the way. It was Ernesto’s wife Ana that began a savings plan for their future and when the opportunity to take over the location at the corner of Winkle and Soquel Drive presented itself, they were ready! Theirs is a story that makes you feel good all over.

“I appreciate everyone who supports small business like ours,” said Ernesto, “We do the best we can to keep our customers satisfied.”

Upper Crust Pizza and Pasta has lunch spiels daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Dine-In evening specials from 5 to 9 p.m. which includes Monday night free order of “hot Wings” with an order of $25.00 or more, the “all you can eat pizza” on Tuesdays, “All you can eat Spaghetti” on Wednesdays, the delicious baby back ribs on Thursdays are all treats you won’t want to miss.

•••

Upper Crust Pizza and Pasta 2501 Soquel Drive, Santa Cruz is open Sunday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. for takeout or delivery call 831 476 2333