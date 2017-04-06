Updates from Capitola City Hall: April 2017

By Jaime Goldstein, Capitola City Manager

Introducing Police Officer Zack Currier

The Capitola Police Department welcomed new Police Officer Zack Currier to its ranks in late January. Officer Currier, 23, was born in San Jose and raised in a law enforcement family in Corralitos. He graduated from Monte Vista Christian High School and is currently attending Cabrillo College. Prior to becoming a Capitola police officer, Officer Currier spent two years with the Santa Cruz Sheriff’s Office as a correctional officer. In his spare time, he enjoys all outdoor activities including archery.

Winter Storm Damage to Capitola Bluffs

The natural forces that reduced what was once a street along Capitola’s eastern bluffs into a narrow walking pathway returned this winter, claiming several more feet of the cliffs and threatening to drop more earth on Esplanade Park. Part of the popular Grand Avenue pathway in the Depot Hill neighborhood remains closed as the City consults with engineers and geologists. A large section of the hillside above upper Esplanade Park is also dangerously unstable, prompting the City to close off the upper part of the park that overlooks the surf break. Unfortunately, these closures are likely to extend into the summer.

Capitola also saw its share of damage from downed trees and sinkholes, keeping our Public Works crews and Building Department inspectors busy getting things back to normal as quickly as possible. An obvious victim of the storms was the recently completed bike lane along Park Avenue that was damaged by a falling tree. Public Works is working with Graniterock Construction to repair the bike lane and roadside embankment. No timeline has been established yet for the repairs.

Interactive Financial Data

Last year the City created a website to make its financial data more accessible to the public. The website allows interested community members to understand and analyze this information. The interactive charts and tables can be tailored to offer a summary view while also letting users get detailed information about specific transactions. With the City’s budget being developed in the next two months, we wanted to remind interested community members of this tool. The website can be reached from the City’s homepage or www.capitolaca.opengov.com

Monterey Bay Community Power Moves Forward

In late February, the Capitola City Council gave final approval to join Monterey Bay Community Power, a regional cooperative project between local government agencies to provide sustainably sourced electricity to residents and businesses throughout Monterey, San Benito and Santa Cruz Counties. Monterey Bay Community Power will offer our community clean-source power at a cost equivalent to PG&E while retaining PG&E’s role in maintaining power lines and providing customer service.

This model for providing power helps our local economy because some of the rates paid by customers stay local, which can be used to fund renewable energy projects and create jobs.

Capitola was among the first cities to join Monterey Bay Community Power, which is envisioned to eventually include all the cities and counties in the tri-county region. Monterey Bay Community Power will require no taxes and will be entirely funded by the rates customers are already paying to PG&E. The enrollment period, which will include an opt-out option, is expected to begin in spring 2018.

For more information, visit http://www.mbcommunitypower.org

City-Wide Garage Sale

Capitola’s annual city-wide garage sale is coming on Saturday, April 22. Residents planning to participate may sign up on our website, CityofCapitola.org, between March 27 and April 20 to be included in the event map. On Friday, April 21, bargain hunters will be able to get a map and information on highlighted items for sale at each location by downloading it from the website or picking up a copy at City Hall, 420 Capitola Ave.

Sidewalk Safety Is a Partnership

If you walk within the city of Capitola, you may have noticed recent efforts to smooth sidewalks where roots and other soil movement made the pavement uneven. Our city is committed to keeping walkways safe, but this goal requires a partnership with the owners of property adjoining the sidewalks.

State code places responsibility on these property owners for helping keep sidewalks clear and safe. This may come as a surprise to many. The California Streets and Highways Code Section 5610 requires property owners whose land is adjacent to sidewalks to maintain them so they will not endanger people or property and nothing on them will interfere with the public use of the sidewalk.

What kind of elements can cause danger? These include broken and raised pavement, slopes with potential to tip wheelchairs and related mobility devices, vegetation that intrudes into the walkway, holes around trees, vehicles parked across sidewalks, and signs, poles, stands, or benches that obstruct or narrow the path.

Property owners can easily keep hedges and plants trimmed so they do not encroach into the sidewalk and avoid parking in the right of way. Other problems may require help from the city to address.

If you have questions or need help maintaining the sidewalk by your home or business, please call Public Works Maintenance Superintendent at 476-4227.

Hours Increase at the Capitola and Aptos Branch Libraries

After completing a strategic plan earlier this year, Santa Cruz Public will increase open hours at branches throughout the County. What that means for us in Capitola is our branch will open at 10 a.m. instead of 11 a.m. five days a week. The Aptos branch will also experience a similar increase in open hours, moving its opening to 10 a.m. from 11 a.m. six days a week.

ADA Public Outreach Meetings

The City of Capitola will be hosting two Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) public outreach meetings on Wednesday, April 5, at 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. to learn how our community prioritizes disabled access upgrades throughout the City. We want to better understand how you use the facilities we intend to improve. We welcome comments as well as answers to the questions provided in our “Community Outreach Questionnaire,” available on the City’s website. Any information provided will help us strengthen the final recommendations for policies and procedures.