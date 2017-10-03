Storm Damage Update: Soquel Drive at the Trestle in Aptos

By Zach Friend, County Supervisor 2nd District

I’ve heard from many within our district requesting an update on the timeline of storm damage repairs, with much of the interest focusing on the damage on Soquel near the trestle just outside of Aptos Village. This is a high priority project for the County and we are working to get it repaired before the winter. Here are some of the steps the County has already taken to get the project underway:

We have approval from Caltrans and FHWA to move forward with construction and are working out the final details

We have recently completed procurement of the necessary right of way

We have engaged with the utility companies that have facilities in the way of the construction and are working to address their needs

We have selected a contractor to do the work and we are working with them on the plan to rebuild the slope and road

We are working with the contractor on a schedule and traffic control plan.

Our current goals are to have the emergency contracting documents, a schedule and a traffic control plan completed by the time you are reading this with construction anticipated to begin in the first half of October.

•••

If you have any questions, please feel free to reach out to me at 454-2200.