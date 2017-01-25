Unitarian Universalists Celebrate 50 Years On Freedom

As the city of Santa Cruz celebrated its 150th anniversary, Aptos Unitarian Universalists also celebrated 150 years of Unitarianism in Santa Cruz County and 50 years at the UU Fellowship on Freedom Blvd in Aptos.

A celebratory luncheon was held on Sunday, December 4 at the Seascape Golf Club attended by over 125 members and friends. The Reverend Rosemary Bray McNatt, President of Starr King School for the Ministry (a Unitarian Universalist seminary), gave the keynote address on the topic of “Urgency and Hope.”

Other honored guests included Assemblymember Mark Stone, who presented a Certificate of Recognition from the California Assembly to Rev. Russ Menk, and Supervisor Zach Friend, who presented a Proclamation from the County Board of Supervisors to Board President Ann McCrow.

Unitarian Universalists have no set creed, but they do affirm seven shared Principles (http://www.uua.org/beliefs/what-we-believe/principles) that are grounded in the humanistic teachings of the world’s religions and are held as core values and moral guides. UUs are called to live out a commitment to openness, democratic process, human equity, social justice and personal exploration. UU theology is always a work in progress, bringing contemporary needs and insights together with ancient wisdom in response to enduring human questions.

For more information about the Aptos Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, including upcoming services and a special anniversary celebration page with photos, please go to the website at uufscc.org.