Two Board Positions open at Pacific Collegiate School

The Pacific Collegiate School (PCS) Board of Directors is looking for two energetic, committed individuals interested in applying for Board service; one general board member and the Parent Volunteer Association (PVA) Chair.

PCS Board service is an excellent opportunity for community members to become actively involved in enhancing and overseeing public education within our county. The Board is responsible for ensuring that PCS continues to meet the goals of its stated mission and vision by providing financial, strategic and policy governance.

Applicants should understand that the Board is a working, actively engaged body that meets regularly.

The ideal PVA candidate will be a leader, with experience and skills in volunteer coordination, event planning, and community building.

Additionally, they must understand and honor fiduciary duties, direct and manage the PVA and its activities, actively support school culture and activities, think strategically and with vision, effectively communicate, generously give time and brainpower, and fully embrace public charter school education.

For additional information about general Board positions and the PVA Chair job description, please see the school website, http://www.pacificcollegiate.com. Deadline to submit an application and related documents is Friday, February 23 at 3:00 PM.

All application documents must be submitted as PDF (Portable Document Format) files. Interviews for selected candidates will be held on the afternoon/evening of Monday, March 12.