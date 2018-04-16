TRC VP and Supervisor Zach Friend Update The Community

Rio del Mar Improvement Association Membership Meeting

Wednesday, April 18, 6:30 – 8:00 p.m. • Rio Sands Hotel, 116 Aptos Beach Dr., Aptos

You are invited to join RDMIA for an informative evening on Wednesday, April 18. The meeting features guest speakers Scott Grady, with TRC, and Zach Friend, 2nd District Supervisor, along with a review of current projects for the association.

Scott Grady is the Senior VP of Development of Terramar

Retail Centers. Scott will provide a progress update for the Rancho del Mar Shopping Center, including construction details, interesting issues that have arisen during the remodel phase to date, confirmed leases of occupants in the center, and categories of businesses and retailers to compliment the complex mix.

In order to be efficient in the discussion, questions for Scott should be submitted prior to the meeting to info@rdmia.org.

Zach Friend will share reviews about cannabis cultivation, Aptos Village Measure J units and the status of the Seabreeze Tavern lots. There is something for everyone in Zach’s community reports and are always informative.

Exciting opportunity to support our local gem of a park!

RDMIA is participating in this year’s Human Race event to raise monies for Hidden Beach Park improvements. The association is partnered with Santa Cruz County Parks on this worthy endeavor. With a $35 donation you can join the RDMIA all-star team and walk/run at the event. Matching dollar for dollar funds from the SC Parks department makes your donation go even farther. A quick update about our success to date will be part of the agenda.

Your contributions will make a difference! For complete details and to donate visit www.rdmia.org

Doors open at 6:15 pm. Come early for pizza provided by Mangiamo’s of Aptos and refreshments, raffle prizes and plan for a robust community conversation with Scott and Zach and news from the association. Meeting is open to the public.

•••

Please rsvp to info@rdmia.org and to submit your questions for Scott Grady. See you there!