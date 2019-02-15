TPG’s 19th Annual Poetry Winners

The Times Publishing Group, Inc.’s Valentine’s Day Poetry Contest has been a success once more. Thanks to all our readers who participated and shared their stories in prose.

We want to thank these local businesses for providing our winners the following fabulous prizes:

For the Scotts Valley Times, Malone’s Grille

For the Aptos Times, The Hideout

For the Capitola Soquel Times, Café Cruz.

And the Winners are…

Robert Krenz of Watsonville for the Aptos Times. Robert’s prize is a $50 Gift Certificate for The Hideout in Aptos.

Carole Mello of Ben Lomond for the Scotts Valley Times. Carole’s prize is a $50 Gift Certificate for Malone’s Grille in Scotts Valley.

Katie Williams of Soquel for the Capitola Soquel Times. Katie’s Prize is a $50 Gift Certificate for Café Cruz in Soquel.

•••

Aptos Times Winning Valentine’s Day Poem

Robert W. Krenz

Watsonville

Vibrant Love

Love is the sharing of individual perceptions

Mutually vibrant, clearing at the speed of sight.

A light feeling like the fresh sense of morning

and as you said, it is a good thing received or given.

Learning to trust, to listen without judging

is the center of love.

It is not just a spark or the pleasures shared.

Love is the act of healing the damage

we can create between one another.

It is growing a respect and appreciation,

an ability to learn together the charm

and the subtleties of each other.

Love can be selfish and demanding.

It is wanting and needing.

Love is lost without pleasure.

Being kind and considerate may be a form of love,

yet love can be like a wild and reckless horse,

bucking and kicking, never wanting to be ridden.

Love is the will to give, to find the beauty in another.

Love is a hunger yearning to be fed.

Love is the drive to find an answer to a question;

to be on that quest, to feel like the horse running.

Love may come in dreams, may raise itself in sleep.

Love is the sense of satisfaction, buy may tear you apart.

There is no sure fire way to know, for love is apt to part.

•••

Mr. Krenz is also the author of Horses and The Image Nation.