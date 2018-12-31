TPG, Inc. Editor Noel Smith Wins Golden Quill Award

Letter to the Editor (from the Editor)

For the past 14 years I’ve been the editor for the Aptos Times, Capitola Soquel Times and Scotts Valley Times. It has always been my purpose to make each publication truly local in content and design.

It has been my privilege to promote the efforts of local organizations, businesses and non-profits to make their community a better place to live. I thank all these organizations for their openness in providing us content and information that have made our publications so successful.

My background includes a long and varied history of professions. I started out as a linguist in the U.S. Army stationed in Berlin when the Wall went up in 1961. I worked for General Dynamics, received my degree as an Electronics Engineer, and my MBA.

I’ve worked overseas and traveled to many countries. I also, because of the “gray ceiling,” became an 18-wheel truck driver for four and one half years and traveled 750,000 miles to all 48 states.

After I got off the road I found myself writing articles for the Aptos Times and then became the editor of the three newspapers for which I wish to thank publisher Patrice Edwards for her patience and support. That relationship has given me 14 years of a very satisfying profession.

I recently received the 2018 California School Board Association “Golden Quill Award” signed by Michael Watkins, President of CSBA and presented by the Soquel Unified Elementary School District at their December 19th Board Meeting. This award was in recognition of fair, insightful and accurate reporting on public school news.

This was in addition to several awards I’ve received for journalism over the years.

At the age of 81, I have suddenly been forced to retire due to health issues. I wish all those organizations and individuals who have communicated and trusted me with their information the best and encourage them to continue to support Times Publishing Group, Inc.

•••

Publisher’s note: Noel Smith is beloved by everyone at Times Publishing Group, Inc. We wish Noel a happy, peaceful retirement and thank him for all the brilliant work. Everyday, fans, friends and business associates send in emails or cards to show their love and support for Noel. He has been an amazing editor and a great friend to all of us. Noel will always remain in our hearts at Times Publishing Group, Inc.