TPG 18th Annual Poetry Contest Winners

The Times Publishing Group Valentines Day Poetry Contest for 2018 features the environment and the end of life as the background themes for romance.

We want to thank these local businesses for providing our winners the following fabulous prizes. For the Aptos Times, Dinner at the Hideout – for the Capitola Soquel Times, Dinner at Café Cruz – and for the Scotts Valley Times, Dinner at the Stonehouse Bar and Grille Restaurant at the Hilton.

And the Winners are…

Tom Trujillo of La Selva Beach for the Aptos Times. Tom’s prize is a $50 Gift Certificate for The Hideout in Aptos.

Travis Deyoung of Santa Cruz for the Capitola Soquel Times. Travis’ Prize is a $100 Gift Certificate for Café Cruz in Soquel.

Donna Kannall of Scotts Valley for the Scotts Valley Times – Mary’s prize is a $50 Gift Certificate for the Stonehouse Bar and Grille Restaurant at the Hilton.

•••

Aptos Times Winning Valentine’s Day Poem

Tom Trujillo

La Selva Beach

Environmental Love Song

The earth is changing I think you should know,

I saw it last night on a TV show.

Global warming is happening

I thought, what can I do?

But when I start thinking,

My thoughts turn to you.

The oceans they say will continue to rise

Like the temperature, that is melting the ice

But when we’re together, it’s still paradise,

Some things never change.

The whole darn place is starting to thaw

We’ll cruise on up there where it’s Shangri-La

’Cause when you are near me, I always feel hot

And when we’re together it’s like Camelot.

So, pour me a drink, better make it a whiskey,

Don’t drink the water they say it’s very risky,

And move a little closer ‘cause I feel kind of frisky,

Some things never change.

The tigers and gorillas and the polar bears too,

Their habitats are threatened, they’ll end up in a zoo

But nothing’s going to threaten my feelings for you.

Some things never change.

I’ve gotta quit watching PBS,

They’re telling me the world is a mess.

That may be true, but I don’t need the stress,

I’d rather be thinking of you, I confess.

•••

Capitol Soquel Times Winning Valentine’s Day Poem

Travis Deyoung

Santa Cruz

I Promise

If I should breathe my last breath before you,

I promise I will become the wind

And kiss you with each passing breeze.

If the candle of my life should be extinguished before yours,

I promise I will become the fire in our hearth

And warm you on cold nights.

If my body should return to the earth before yours,

I promise I will become a great tree

And give you relief from the harsh sun.

If I should return to the cosmic ocean before you,

I promise I will become the waters of the earth,

And nourish you when you thirst.

If I never die,

I promise I will love you each day.

For how could a love

As timeless as ours

Ever end

•••

Scotts Valley Times Winning Valentine’s Day Poem

Donna Kannall

Scotts Valley

Goodbye To My Valentine

Will this be your last hour with me?

Only Our Father knows.

When He’ll take you from me

I can only suppose.

Your memory’s fading daily

Which makes me very blue.

Thankfully you still know me,

Our children, grandchildren too.

Your body is failing also,

Your signs of strength all gone.

Will you live another night

To waken with the dawn?

I loved you all those rears ago.

Still, our love is really strong.

But this life can’t last forever

Till we join the Heavenly throng.

I’ll miss you so, my darling,

Your kiss, your loving arms –

My mind will always hold them close –

Your many smiles and charms.

I know this life is fragile,

Sometimes filled with pain.

God promises the next life

Will bring health and joy again.

So if we must say goodbye

We know it won’t be long

Until we meet again

To sing that Heavenly song.

For my spouse who is under Hospice care.