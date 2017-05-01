Fun For The Whole Family

On May 7, 2017, the Scotts Valley Educational Foundation is planning a countywide Touch-A-Truck event in Scotts Valley (www.TouchaTruckSC.com).

Touch-A-Truck events have become a big draw throughout California, attracting thousands of families, and we are the first to host one in Santa Cruz County.

Touch-A-Truck is a fun event for kids and their families to explore over 25 emergency, construction, agriculture, transportation, and other one-of-a-kind vehicles.

The basic premise is exactly what it sounds like — get a bunch of cool, giant trucks (Emergency, Transportation, Construction, Off-Road… and some surprises!) together in a large field setting and let boys and girls of all ages (maybe even some lucky adults) explore them and sit in the driver’s seat (and honk the horn!).

This is set in a in a safe and friendly park environment full of family activities for all ages. To keep interest high for everyone, we have a climbing wall and obstacle course, food trucks and drink pavilion, and Santa Cruz’ favorite live band, The Joint Chiefs performing on the main stage.

The vehicles will be parked on the old airport field adjacent to Skypark with the event running from 10:30 am – 3:00 pm.

The proceeds from this event will go 100% to Scotts Valley Public School programs.

Schedule of Events

10:30 AM — Touch-A-Truck Opens. Explore over 25 emergency, construction, agriculture, transportation, and other one-of-a-kind vehicles.

10:30 AM — Kid Zone Opens. The Kid Zone is a fun, safe place for kids to enjoy face painting, building a project in a Home Depot kids workshop, climbing a rock wall, jumping in a bouncy house, and creating an art project.

11:00 AM — Food Trucks and Drink Area Opens. Satisfy your thirst with our well-stocked beverage garden offering water, soft drinks, beer and wine. Santa Cruz’s popular food trucks will be on hand offering a delicious variety of foods to satisfy even the pickiest eaters.

12:30–2:00 PM — The Joint Chiefs on the main stage. The Joint Chiefs are one of the most versatile and exciting dance bands currently performing on the Northern California music scene. Since their inception in 1990, The Joint Chiefs have built a loyal following based on their live performances as well as their wide range of styles and influences. Their sound fuses elements of funk, acid jazz and classic R&B with their own signature groove. The result is a dance party of infectious grooves.

3:00 PM — Touch-A-Truck Closes

•••

The Scotts Valley Educational Foundation (SVEF) is an all-volunteer 501C-3 non-profit that provides funding for programs and education materials to enhance the solid academic curriculum and maintain the high quality of education in the Scotts Valley Unified School District.

In the past 5 years, SVEF has donated over $600,000 to support the needs of children from kindergarten through high school graduation and beyond.

Touch A Truck Santa Cruz is SVEF’s flagship fundraising event. The entire event is produced, planned and executed by volunteers (we have no paid staff). One-hundred percent of funds raised go to the Scotts Valley Educational Foundation. SVEF provides annual funds to the school district to support essential programs and educational materials, keep budget cuts away from affecting the classroom, and benefit every child in the Scotts Valley School District.

To bring a vehicle, volunteer, sponsor this event, or donate to the SVEF, go to http://touchatrucksc.com